Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
(410) 823-1700
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
1050 York Road
Towson, MD 21204
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melba McCready
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melba McCready


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melba McCready Notice
On July 19, 2019, Melba W. McCready passed away. Melba was born on October 24, 1923 in Baltimore, where she was a lifelong resident, and worked as a corporate secretary of Bradford Bank. Melba is the beloved daughter of the late Giles L. Wallace, Sr. and Edna Wallace; devoted mother of Wayne McCready and his wife Jacalyn (nee Mitchell); cherished aunt of Rebecca Wallace, Rev. Charles I. Wallace, Jr., James M. Wallace, and Dennis L. Wallace; dear cousin of Donna Webster, Ellen Yeich, and Lynne Mellin. Melba is predeceased by her brothers, Giles L. Wallace, Jr. and Rev. Charles I. Wallace, Sr., as well as her cousin, Dr. Donald Laird.

Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melba's name to Gilchrist Hospice (www.Gilchristcares.org).

www.RuckFuneralHomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. - Towson
Download Now