On July 19, 2019, Melba W. McCready passed away. Melba was born on October 24, 1923 in Baltimore, where she was a lifelong resident, and worked as a corporate secretary of Bradford Bank. Melba is the beloved daughter of the late Giles L. Wallace, Sr. and Edna Wallace; devoted mother of Wayne McCready and his wife Jacalyn (nee Mitchell); cherished aunt of Rebecca Wallace, Rev. Charles I. Wallace, Jr., James M. Wallace, and Dennis L. Wallace; dear cousin of Donna Webster, Ellen Yeich, and Lynne Mellin. Melba is predeceased by her brothers, Giles L. Wallace, Jr. and Rev. Charles I. Wallace, Sr., as well as her cousin, Dr. Donald Laird.
Friends may call at the family-owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 am. Interment Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Melba's name to Gilchrist Hospice (www.Gilchristcares.org).
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 21, 2019