Melinda Moyers Ross of Howard County, MD passed away July 8, 2019 with her family and friends by her side. She was a devoted mother to Laura Chaconas and her son-in-law, Steven Chaconas; a loving wife to John McLaughlin; adoring grandmother of Cassidy Chaconas; and sister to Karen Bryant. She is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Melinda was born on April 18, 1954 in New Orleans, Louisiana where she was adopted by Rutha Lois Alger and James Henry Moyers. Most everyone knew her as Mindy. Mindy worked much of her life as a Recess monitor at Running Brook Elementary school, and more recently as a substitute teacher for the Howard County Public School System. Relatives and friends may gather together at South Columbia Baptist Church, 8814 Guilford Rd. Columbia, MD 21046 on Friday, July 19. Visitation with the family will be from 10 AM to 11AM. The celebration of life service will be at 11AM. Please see www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com for directions and online condolences. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 18, 2019