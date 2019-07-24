Home

Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
410-285-2900
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
2:30 PM - 4:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk - Dundalk
7110 Sollers Point Rd.
Dundalk, MD 21222
View Map
Melissa Yvonne Costello, 42, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2019. She resided in Baltimore County, MD. She is survived by her mother, Nancy S. Costello and the late William A. Langenfelder (SF), her father, Frank Costello and Sherry Costello (SM), her brothers, Chris and TC Costello. Visit from 2:30pm to 4:00pm. Service at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donate to an animal charity. A memorial gathering will be held on July 27 from 2:30-4PM at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk 7110 Sollers Point Rd. Dundalk, MD 21222, with a service to celebrate Melissa's life beginning at 4PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
