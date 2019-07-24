|
Melissa Yvonne Costello, 42, passed away unexpectedly on May 20, 2019. She resided in Baltimore County, MD. She is survived by her mother, Nancy S. Costello and the late William A. Langenfelder (SF), her father, Frank Costello and Sherry Costello (SM), her brothers, Chris and TC Costello. Visit from 2:30pm to 4:00pm. Service at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donate to an animal charity. A memorial gathering will be held on July 27 from 2:30-4PM at Connelly Funeral Home of Dundalk 7110 Sollers Point Rd. Dundalk, MD 21222, with a service to celebrate Melissa's life beginning at 4PM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019