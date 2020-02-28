|
|
Melissa Ruth Jordan, 68, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away February 24, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center.
Born in Havre de Grace, MD, Melissa was the daughter of Sara Jane and the late Charles B. Jordan. She was a media specialist for Harford County Public Schools. Melissa was a member of the Aberdeen Lions Club, the Society for Creative Anachronism, and enjoyed attending the Pennsic Festival in Western Pennsylvania. She was a Star Trek fan, an avid reader and spent time crocheting. She was a member of Grove Presbyterian Church.
Surviving to cherish her memory are her sisters, Barbara J. Matts of Havre de Grace, Deborah J. Heiberger of Tucson, AZ, and Carol Wiseman-Mulvey of Hancock, MD; and a brother, James A. Jordan of Bel Air; 3 nephews and several great nieces and nephews.
Services were held at Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home, P.A., 333 S. Parke St., Aberdeen, MD 21001 on Thursday February 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial was in Grove Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Grove Presbyterian Church, 50 E. Bel Air Ave., Aberdeen, MD 21001 or Amedysis Hospice 19 Newport Drive, Forest Hill, MD 21050. To send condolences visit www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2020