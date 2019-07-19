Home

Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Visitation
Following Services
446 Doe Meadow Drive
Owings Mills, MD
View Map
Melissa Julia Pariser Notice
Melissa Julia Pariser (nee Zimmerman), of Minneapolis, MN, passed away on July 17, 2019 at the age of 32 years old. She is survived by her loving husband Dr. Joseph Pariser of 7 years, children Aria and Sydney Pariser, ages 2 and 1, parents Zippora and Carl Zimmerman, parents in-law Dr. Benjamin (Melanie) Pariser and Ishworee Pariser, aunts and uncles Arnold (Donna) Zimmerman, Avi (Noris) Friedman, Shoshana (Don) Goldberg, and Sora Friedman (Darah Kehnemuyi), and cousins Taryn Zimmerman, Aaron (Grace) Friedman, Celia Friedman, Brandon and Rachel Goldberg, and Katie and Maggie Kehnemuyi.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, July 21, at 11 am. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to gofundme.com/melissapariser for Aria and Sydney's college education. The family will be receiving at 446 Doe Meadow Drive, Owings Mills, MD 21117, immediately following interment.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 19, 2019
