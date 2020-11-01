1/
Melissa Michelle Sturm
On October 25, 2020; MELISSA MICHELLE STURM (nee Jolé); beloved mother of Michael Sturm Jr. (Nick D'Addezio) and Jennifer Toppi (John); cherished grandmother of Domenic Toppi; dear sister of Lorraine Mack and the late Nick Jolé; devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8 from 1-2PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a memorial service will follow at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
NOV
8
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Sterling-Ashton-Schwab-Witzke Funeral Home of Catonsville, Inc.
1630 Edmondson Ave
Catonsville, MD 21228
4107448600
