On October 25, 2020; MELISSA MICHELLE STURM (nee Jolé); beloved mother of Michael Sturm Jr. (Nick D'Addezio) and Jennifer Toppi (John); cherished grandmother of Domenic Toppi; dear sister of Lorraine Mack and the late Nick Jolé; devoted aunt to many nieces and nephews.



Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 8 from 1-2PM at the STERLING-ASHTON-SCHWAB-WITZKE FUNERAL HOME OF CATONSVILLE, INC., 1630 Edmondson Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228; where a memorial service will follow at 2PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of your choosing.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store