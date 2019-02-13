Home

Cvach Rosedale Funeral Home
1211 Chesaco Avenue
Rosedale, MD 21237
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Melville D. Gray Jr.

Melville D. Gray Jr. Notice
On February 11, 2019 Melville D. Gray Jr. beloved husband of Phyllis Gray (nee: Wastler). Devoted father of Douglas A. Gray and his wife Sonja S.; and Wendy A. Gray. Dear grandfather of Nathan D. and Ryan S. Gray.Melville was a member of the Patterson Park High School Clipper Choir.Visitation Wednesday 3-5 & 7-9pm at the CVACH/ROSEDALE FUNERAL HOME 1211 Chesaco Ave. Funeral Services Thursday 10:30 am. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In Lieu of flowers please make Donations to the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church 8212 Philadelphia Rd. (21237)
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 13, 2019
