On May 28, 2020, Melvin A. McQuay, Jr. passed away; devoted father of Ashley M. McQuay and her boyfriend CJ Ison.; beloved brother of Beth Bise, Michael McQuay and his wife Clare and Mark McQuay and his wife Nicole; also survived by Erika and Nicole Joyner and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road (Kingsville) on Tuesday 2-4 and 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 am. (face masks are required to enter the building) Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or