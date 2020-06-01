Melvin A. McQuay Jr.
On May 28, 2020, Melvin A. McQuay, Jr. passed away; devoted father of Ashley M. McQuay and her boyfriend CJ Ison.; beloved brother of Beth Bise, Michael McQuay and his wife Clare and Mark McQuay and his wife Nicole; also survived by Erika and Nicole Joyner and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Visiting at the E.F. Lassahn Funeral Home, P.A., 11750 Belair Road (Kingsville) on Tuesday 2-4 and 5-8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10 am. (face masks are required to enter the building) Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136 or

www.bmorehumane.org.

www.lassahnfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
JUN
2
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
JUN
3
Funeral service
10:00 AM
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
E F Lassahn Funeral Home
11750 Belair Road
Kingsville, MD 21087
410-592-6100
