Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin Bernstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin Bernstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Melvin Bernstein Notice
Melvin Bernstein passed away on September 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Melvin was predeceased by his wife, Blanche Bernstein (nee Fishbein), parents, Isidore and Ethel Bernstein, and brother, Eugene (Jean) Bernstein. He is survived by his three sons, Stuart Bernstein, Howard (Cindy) Bernstein, and Aaron Bernstein (Susan Guerin), and grandchildren, Chad, Sarah, Jerome, Ben, Emily, Alyssa, Joseph, and Arielle Bernstein.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, September 8, at 11 am. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery - Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hampden Family Center, 1104 W. 36th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. Please check sollevinson.com for shiva information.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Melvin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now