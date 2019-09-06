|
|
Melvin Bernstein passed away on September 5, 2019 at the age of 92. Melvin was predeceased by his wife, Blanche Bernstein (nee Fishbein), parents, Isidore and Ethel Bernstein, and brother, Eugene (Jean) Bernstein. He is survived by his three sons, Stuart Bernstein, Howard (Cindy) Bernstein, and Aaron Bernstein (Susan Guerin), and grandchildren, Chad, Sarah, Jerome, Ben, Emily, Alyssa, Joseph, and Arielle Bernstein.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, September 8, at 11 am. Interment Beth Jacob Cemetery - Finksburg, MD. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Hampden Family Center, 1104 W. 36th Street, Baltimore, MD 21211. Please check sollevinson.com for shiva information.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019