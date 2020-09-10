On Monday, September 7, 2020 Melvin C. Stumm, U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII and the Korean War, resident of the Oak Crest Retirement Community, age 91. Beloved husband of Martha Jane "Marty" H. Stumm, devoted father of Gregory Stumm, Deborah McCavitt and Gary Stumm, dear stepfather of David Ashley and Frederick Ashley; proud grandfather of 7 grandchildren; cherished brother of the late Doris Grass.
The family will receive friends at Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A., 2325 York Rd., Timonium, MD 21093 on Sunday, September 13 from 2-4 and 6-8 PM where a funeral service will be held on Monday, September 14 beginning at 10:30 AM. Interment will follow at Parkwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please remember Melvin with memorial donations to the American Legion Post 183. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com
.