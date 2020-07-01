Melvin N. Claiborne, age 74 of Baltimore, MD., formerly of Emporia, VA, entered his eternal rest on May 29, 2020. Survived by his children, Melvin Claiborne Jr., Marvin Claiborne, Marc Claiborne; Sisters, Dallas Claiborne, Mattie Satterfield, Rose Rajpur; 8 grand-children, 3 great grand-children and a host of nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends. Due to the unprecendented times, funeral service will be plotted



and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.



