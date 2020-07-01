Melvin Claiborne
Melvin N. Claiborne, age 74 of Baltimore, MD., formerly of Emporia, VA, entered his eternal rest on May 29, 2020. Survived by his children, Melvin Claiborne Jr., Marvin Claiborne, Marc Claiborne; Sisters, Dallas Claiborne, Mattie Satterfield, Rose Rajpur; 8 grand-children, 3 great grand-children and a host of nephews, nieces, and other relatives and friends. Due to the unprecendented times, funeral service will be plotted

and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 1, 2020.
