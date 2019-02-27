Melvin Daniel Krolczyk, 92, of Westminster, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. Melvin was born on May 11, 1926 and was the son of the late Frank Adam and Josephine Orlikowska Krolczyk. He was the beloved husband of Teresa Ann Sandvick Krolczyk whom he married in 1957 and who predeceased him on May 21, 2018. Melvin was a veteran of the US Army and Navy during World War II. He graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute and Johns Hopkins University from which he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in engineering. He had a long and distinguished career at Chevron. Melvin was a member of Johns Hopkins University Alumni Association and the Archbishop Curley Friars' Club. He was a devoted member of St. John Catholic Church and formally St. Matthew's Catholic Church Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore. Melvin was a basketball coach and a baseball manager in the Northwood Baseball League.Melvin is survived by his sons and daughters-in-law Dan and Roslyn Krolczyk of Glen Allen, VA and Joseph and Elizabeth Krolczyk of Pittsburgh, PA; grandchildren Dr. Christina (Danny) Simpson, Jeffrey (Abbey) Krolczyk, Nicholas Krolczyk, Stephen Krolczyk, Eric Krolczyk, and Mark Krolczyk; and sister Sister Francesca Krolczyk OSF of Towson, MD.In addition to his wife and parents, Melvin was predeceased by his brother Sgt. Frank Krolczyk who was killed in action during World War II. The family will welcome friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 7 to 9 pm and Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Baltimore.Memorial contributions may be made in Melvin's name to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston PA 19014. http://osfphila.org/donate-now/. Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary