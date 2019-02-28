|
As fully published on Wednesday. On February 24, 2019 Melvin Daniel Krolczyk, of Westminster, son of the late Frank A. and Josephine Krolczyk; beloved husband of the late Teresa Ann Krolczyk.The family will welcome friends on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 7 to 9 pm and Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2 to 4 pm and 7 to 9 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 10 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will follow in St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Baltimore.Memorial contributions may be made in Melvin's name to the Sisters of St. Francis of Philadelphia Foundation, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston PA 19014. http://osfphila.org/donate-now/.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 28, 2019