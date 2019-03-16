Melvin Edward Fowler, 82, of Bel Air, MD passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 13, 2019. Born on September 20, 1936 and raised in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Raymond and Hazel Fowler. Mel graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic Institute, attended the University of Maryland and graduated from the University of Baltimore. He served in the Naval Reserve. He loved golfing, scuba diving, and being with his family. He is survived by his wife Donna Fowler, brother James Fowler and family, Raymond Fowler and family, and is predeceased by his brother Thomas Fowler. Surviving him in addition to his wife are his daughters and sons in law Cindy and Bob Lanzendoen, Laurie and Vinnie Marino, and Karen and Art Hydress as well as his nine grandchildren, Steven, Bethany, Jake, Gary, Kendyl, Mackenzie, Sam, Madison, and Ethan. There will be a Celebration of Life at the First Presbyterian Church of Bel Air, MD on March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary