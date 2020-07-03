Melvin Greenberg, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020 at the age of 89. He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth Greenberg (nee Epstein); children, Martin (Jamie) Greenberg, Ethan (Debbie) Greenberg, Seth Greenberg, and Jessica Hitch; step-daughter, Elizabeth (Riley) Smith; and grandchildren, Michael (Deanna) Greenberg, Stacey Greenberg, Joseph Greenberg, Eleanor Greenberg, Jason Hitch, Hailey Hitch, Mia Smith, and Evan Smith. He was predeceased by his devoted parents, Syd and Benjamin Greene.



Virtual Funeral on Sunday, July 5 at 12pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, 8830 Cameron St. #201, Silver Spring, MD 20910.



