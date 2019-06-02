Home

Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Melvin Greenwald

On June 1, 2019, Melvin Greenwald; cherished husband of Joyce Greenwald (nee Rich) and the late Bettie Greenwald; beloved father of Ben Greenwald (girlfriend Carol Lareuse), Lois (Scott) Cohen, Sherri (Brian) Sacks, Harvey Olin, and Madeline (Larry) Linksman; adored grandfather of Leah Greenwald, Talia Greenwald, Bettie, Sam (fiancée Becca Walker), and Joey Kruger, Samantha Cohen, Shelbi (Ryan) Gutowski, Melissa Sacks, Matthew Sacks, Lena Olin, Jonathan Olin, and Joey, Greg, and Alexa Linksman.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Monday, June 3. Time of funeral is not yet scheduled, please check Sol Levinson's website for details to come. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201. In mourning at 8005 Melody Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 2, 2019
