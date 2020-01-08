|
Melvin Anthony Grupp, Jr., of Havre de Grace, MD, passed away on, January 1, 2020. He was 59.
Mr. Grupp was born in Baltimore, Maryland, to Melvin Anthony Grupp, Sr., and Marie Doris Emkey Grupp. He was devoted husband of the late Nancy Ann Grupp, loving father of Melvin A. Grupp, III, and his wife Wendy of Rising Sun, MD, and Matthew R. Grupp, of Havre de Grace, MD, adored grandfather of Dylan A. Grupp, Corrine E. Grupp, and Nicklas B. Grupp, and brother of Charlene Keough, Jeanne Parker, and Sharon Johnson.
Mr. Grupp enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all sports. He was a Ravens Fan, and loved shopping, playing poker and listening to Elvis. His greatest love was taking care of his family and being with his grandchildren.
Services will be private.
Contributions may be made in his memory to , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058- 5216, or , 211 E Lombard St, Baltimore, MD 21202.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 8, 2020