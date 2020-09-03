Melvin Gurwitz, 92, of Columbia, Maryland passed away on Wednesday, August 26th, 2020. He is survived by his ex wife and friend, Cicely Finkelstein; children, Stephanie Gurwitz (Steve Zurier), and Howard Gurwitz (Sharon Adelman); and grandchildren, Benjamin Zurier, Solomon Zurier, and Randi Gurwitz; and his great granddaughter Olivia. He was predeceased by his son, Alan Jay Gurwitz; and parents, Hyman and Bertha Gurvitz.Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Lubavitch Center of Howard County, 770 Howes Ln, Columbia, MD 21044 or Habitat for Humanity of the Chesapeake, 3741 Commerce Dr St 309 Baltimore, MD 21227.