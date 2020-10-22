Melvin J. Odachowski ( MO'S )was born February 8, 1938 and joined his brothers and sisters in heaven on Oct 19th2020 where we are sure there is one heck of a Family Polish Party going on. Mel fought the ultimate fight against Parkinson's for the last 32 years and his commitment to life was just amazing. Beloved husband of 58 years to Mary Ruth Greenwell Odachowski, loving father and role model to his three children and their spouses, the late Monica Rae Murphy, Matthew Odachowski, wife Denise and Mark Odachowski ,wife Alysha. Mel was a religious man and blessed with 7 grandchildren (Lyndsey, Tyler, Reid, Jett, Sean, Amber and Vanessa) and they all made him proud. Mel grew up with a large family and was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Stephanie along with his siblings Walter, Florian (Reds), Richard, Leon, Eddie O , Regina, Sister Mary Ester, Delores and Matilda (Tillie). They are now all together and they are all missed and thought of often.
Mel retired from Mergenthaler Vocation School in Baltimore City as a school teacher and his passion was his "work hard "mentality. His belief was you must work hard and be committed in order to succeed and prosper. Mel was liked by anyone that met him and many times thought he was a comedian. His numerous business cards such as "Grumpy (with side marks) , "Can't Sleep -Constipated" and "Here is my card, not worth anything but it is FREE" made us all laugh. His love of family, his laughter and over all character are already missed.
A private service will be held Thursday October 22nd and when COVID 19 is under control we will have a celebration of life reunion with no masks.
The family asks that you "Do it for Mel" – Please don't send flowers, help someone struggling and pay it forward such as larger "Tip " to a waiter/waitress and write on it " I did it for Mel". Please post on Facebook (SBYNEWS) anything you did to make a positive difference….."I did it for Mel" He was our "ROCK "and will be forever missed! If you wish to pay tribute to Mel, please share and pay it forward. If you post on social media -please use the hashtag #IdiditforMel. Arrangements are in the care of the Burbage Funeral Home in Berlin. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com