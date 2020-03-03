|
|
On February 29, 2020 Melvin James "Jimmy" Dixon III, owner of A+Dollar Movers LLC; devoted father to Felicia Ann Dixon; loving son of Melvin James Dixon, Jr. and his wife Nancy and Dolores Connelly and her husband Gregory; dear brother of Shannon Connelly Salemi; cherished friend of Linda Stoffregen.
A funeral service will be held at the Connelly Funeral Home of Essex, 300 Mace Avenue on Friday March 6th, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Visiting hours will be held on Friday March 6th, 2020 from 3 to 5 pm and 7 to 9 pm.
Interment Private.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020