Melvin Kabik, Veteran Corporal Marine who proudly served his country in the Pacific during World War II, passed away on February 12, 2020 at the age of 95. Mr. Kabik was one of four children born and raised in Baltimore, MD to the late Rachel and Herman Kabik. Melvin ran his family grocery store before getting involved in commercial real estate in the 1970's and also served as a board member of 1st Mariner Bank. In his spare time, he liked to work with his hands, and turned his garage into a workshop. He was always very helpful and willing to fix anything for anyone.
Melvin will be missed greatly by his family and many dear friends. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Ruth Kabik (nee Newberger), children, Jeffrey Kabik and Terry Reamer (Andy Gorelick), and daughter-in-law, Terry Burton, grandchildren, Lisa (David) Yacono, Eric Kabik, Hanan (Nicole) Kabik, Matthew Reamer, Andrew (Emily) Reamer, Daniel Reamer, and Rachel (Kevin) Sugihara, and great-grandchildren, Bella, Leila, Roxy, Sydney and Riley. He was predeceased by his son, Marc Kabik, siblings, Leonard Kabik, Florence Gordon, and Theresa Dreyer, and parents, Rachel and Herman Kabik.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, February 16, at 1:30 pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to The Associated: Jewish Community Federation of Baltimore, 101 W. Mt. Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21201 or Jewish National Fund, 78 Randall Avenue, Rockville Centre, NY 11570. In mourning at 3711 Gardenview Road, Pikesville, MD 21208.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020