Melvin Katz, of Columbia, MD passed away on April 20, 2020 at the age of 78. He is survived by his beloved wife, Adrian Katz (nee Calman); children, Jeffrey Katz and Cheryl Katz; granddaughter, Lily Taylor Paul; brother, Harold Katz and Joy Schnabolk; and sister-in-law, Roberta Borz. Melvin was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Sara Binkowitz.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 25, 2020
