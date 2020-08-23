On August 20, 2020, Melvin Michael Bondyra beloved husband of 55 years to Carol Bondyra (née Miller), devoted father to son Jeffrey and his wife, Mary of Abingdon, and daughter Christine Good and her husband, Christopher of Timonium. He was a loving and cherished grandfather to Jordan and Jenna Bondyra and Brendan Good. He is also survived by his brothers, Jerry and his wife Martha of Bel Air, Wally and his wife Kathy of Kingsville; and sisters Pat Ackerman and her husband Carroll of Overlea, and Fran Franki and her husband Chris of Timonium. He was the proud uncle to many nieces and nephews.



Mel was born April 25, 1944 during World War II in Dingsleben, Germany, as his parents worked as forced laborers in a small farming community. After the war, his father pursued the dream of immigrating to the U.S. With the help of Catholic Charities, the family travelled aboard a U.S. troopship and arrived at Ellis Island in New York Harbor on September 11, 1949. The family first established roots in Preston, Maryland, where his father worked as a farmer, prior to settling in Baltimore, Maryland in the early 1950s.



Mel graduated from Poly High School in 1962. He went on to get a degree in accounting from The University of Baltimore and became a Certified Public Accountant. He was employed at Samuel Silber CPA, became comptroller of Toy Town but eventually partnered with his brothers to build Clean Air Heating and Air Conditioning into a thriving and reputable family run business serving Maryland for over 40 years. Mel was well respected by his employees, partners and all those he dealt with throughout the industry in his role as owner and CFO.



Mel also enjoyed spending time with his family and friends - traveling around the world with Carol, vacationing in Ocean City with his children and grandchildren, cheering for the Orioles and Ravens, and hosting summer crab feasts and barbecues by his pool. Athletic competition was always an important part of his life , from playing Varsity soccer for Poly, to pick up basketball games at the Downtown Athletic Club for decades, to competing with his weekly tennis group where he often enjoyed a beverage with his friends after the match.



Mel will be deeply missed by all who knew him, especially his adoring and loving family.



Friends may call at the family owned Ruck Towson Funeral Home, Inc. 1050 York Road (beltway exit 26) on Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM. A Graveside Service will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens Mausoleum on Tuesday at 11 AM.



