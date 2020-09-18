Melvin R. Jacobs, 98, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. He is survived by his cherished children, Richard Jacobs (Patricia Lasher) and Shelley (Les) Rodner; siblings, Leonard (Jean) Jacobs and Joane (late Howard) Zemlak; grandson, Chris (Michele) Neidlinger; and great-grandchildren, Madison, McKenna, and Jordan Neidlinger. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Muriel Jacobs (nee Malin); brother, Robert Jacobs; and parents, Kate and David A. Jacobs. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Force in Europe and North Africa in W.W. II.



Services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the Maryland Food Bank Inc., 2200 Halethorpe Farms Rd., Baltimore, MD 21227.



