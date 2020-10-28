Melvin Rayman, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Rayman (nee Schulman); daughters, Beverly and Joy Rayman; brother, Jack Rayman. He was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Bella Rayman and sister-in-law, Annette Rayman.



A Virtual Funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be directed in his memory to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.



