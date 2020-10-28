1/1
Melvin Rayman
Melvin Rayman, passed away on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 93. He is survived by his loving wife, Susan Rayman (nee Schulman); daughters, Beverly and Joy Rayman; brother, Jack Rayman. He was predeceased by his parents, Abraham and Bella Rayman and sister-in-law, Annette Rayman.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 4:30 pm. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions may be directed in his memory to Beth Tfiloh Congregation, 3300 Old Court Road, Baltimore, MD 21208.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Funeral
04:30 PM
Virtual Funeral
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
