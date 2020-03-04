Home

McComas Funeral Home - Bel Air
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040

Melvin Rhoten

Melvin Rhoten
Melvin Rhoten, age 84, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on February 29, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of Carroll Wilson and Helen Ruth Rhoten, and husband of the late Shirley Phoebus Rhoten. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, and a Letter Carrier for the United States Postal Service for 30 years.

Melvin is survived by his two sons, David Rhoten of Charlotte, NC and his wife, Carolyn and Donald Rhoten of New Windsor and his wife, Stacey; daughter, Linda Rhoten Tabor of Bel Air; and four grandchildren, Rachel Holliday, Samuel Rhoten, Conner Rhoten, and Ethan Rhoten.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Sterling Rhoten.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
