Melvin W. Kougl, 69, passed away peacefully February 13, 2020. Dear son of Melvin J. and the late Catherine Kougl. He was the beloved husband of Sandra L. Kougl (Carter). Devoted father of Brian Kougl, Brooke Hunt and her husband Patrick, Brandon Kougl and Stephanie Loar, Kyleigh Keane and her husband Daniel. Loving Pop of Alexandra and Elena Hunt, and James, Kinley and Kayson Keane. Family and friends may gather at Christ Fellowship at 135 Industry Lane Forest Hill, MD 21050 on Saturday February 22nd at 10:30AM. A Christian service will be held at 11AM. Those who wish to honor Mel in a special way may send donations in his memory to the or the Tourette Association of America.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2020