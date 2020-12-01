1/
Melvyn S. Highstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melvyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melvyn S. Highstein, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Highstein (nee Goldsmith); daughter, Sarah (Dan) Phillips, of Monroe, Ohio; grandchildren, Ellie Phillips, and Sophie Phillips; sisters, Michele (Herb) Better, and Debbie Marchinetti; sister-in-law, Diane Goldsmith, nieces, Allison (Brian) Habas, and Laurie (Lee) Perlis; as well as great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Isaac and Ruth Highstein.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 10am. Visit Levinson's website to view the service. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1400 K Street NW suite 1200, Washington DC, 20005 or American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved