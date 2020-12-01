Melvyn S. Highstein, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Highstein (nee Goldsmith); daughter, Sarah (Dan) Phillips, of Monroe, Ohio; grandchildren, Ellie Phillips, and Sophie Phillips; sisters, Michele (Herb) Better, and Debbie Marchinetti; sister-in-law, Diane Goldsmith, nieces, Allison (Brian) Habas, and Laurie (Lee) Perlis; as well as great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Isaac and Ruth Highstein.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 10am. Visit Levinson's website to view the service. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1400 K Street NW suite 1200, Washington DC, 20005 or American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.