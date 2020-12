Melvyn S. Highstein, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away on Sunday, November 29th, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nancy Highstein (nee Goldsmith); daughter, Sarah (Dan) Phillips, of Monroe, Ohio; grandchildren, Ellie Phillips, and Sophie Phillips; sisters, Michele (Herb) Better, and Debbie Marchinetti; sister-in-law, Diane Goldsmith, nieces, Allison (Brian) Habas, and Laurie (Lee) Perlis; as well as great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Isaac and Ruth Highstein.A Virtual Funeral will be held on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at 10am. Visit Levinson's website to view the service. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, 1400 K Street NW suite 1200, Washington DC, 20005 or American Diabetes Association , P.O. Box 7023 Merrifield, VA 22116-7023.