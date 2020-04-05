Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mentora THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mentora E. THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mentora E. THOMPSON Notice
On March 25, 2020, Mentora (nee Edwards) Thompson, beloved wife of the late LeRoy Thompson Sr.; devoted mother of LeRoy Thompson Jr. and his wife Rita; dear grandfather of LeRoy Thompson III and Aisha Renee Thompson; dear great grandfather of LeRoy Thompson IV and Sullivan Gregory Thompson IV; dear brother of Randolph Thomas Edwards and the late Loretta Edwards Matheson; dear uncle of Cheryl Pasteur, Richard Edwards, and Donna Matheson.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Negro College Fund, Attn: Denise Scott, Direct Response Programs, 1805 7th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001 or at uncf.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mentora's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -