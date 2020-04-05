|
On March 25, 2020, Mentora (nee Edwards) Thompson, beloved wife of the late LeRoy Thompson Sr.; devoted mother of LeRoy Thompson Jr. and his wife Rita; dear grandfather of LeRoy Thompson III and Aisha Renee Thompson; dear great grandfather of LeRoy Thompson IV and Sullivan Gregory Thompson IV; dear brother of Randolph Thomas Edwards and the late Loretta Edwards Matheson; dear uncle of Cheryl Pasteur, Richard Edwards, and Donna Matheson.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Negro College Fund, Attn: Denise Scott, Direct Response Programs, 1805 7th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001 or at uncf.org.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 5, 2020