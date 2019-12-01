|
|
On Nov. 27, 2019, Merelie Douglas, of New Windsor, beloved wife of the late Lonny Weaver, beloved mother of Amy Weaver Navarre (David) and Lorna Weaver Shaikh (Alex), grandmother of Ethan and Shane Navarre, Evelyn and Lillian Shaikh, sister-in-law of Terry Manes and Phyllis Weaver, aunt of Jeffrey and Brooks Weaver and Brandon Manes.
Friends may call Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main Street, Westminster.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019