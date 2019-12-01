Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
(410) 848 -7575
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services
254 E Main St
Westminster, MD 21157
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Merelie Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Merelie Weaver


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Merelie Weaver Notice
On Nov. 27, 2019, Merelie Douglas, of New Windsor, beloved wife of the late Lonny Weaver, beloved mother of Amy Weaver Navarre (David) and Lorna Weaver Shaikh (Alex), grandmother of Ethan and Shane Navarre, Evelyn and Lillian Shaikh, sister-in-law of Terry Manes and Phyllis Weaver, aunt of Jeffrey and Brooks Weaver and Brandon Manes.

Friends may call Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main Street, Westminster.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Merelie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -