|
|
On Jan. 25, 2020, Merker Buppert "Pete" Hammersla, beloved husband of Janet L. Hammersla (nee Tormino), devoted father of John M. Hammersla (Marge) and Susan A. Hall (Joe), loving brother of Cecelia Wallace and Janice Block and dear grandfather to Rebecca, Alexandra, Caitlin and Megan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by grandchild Thomas J. "TJ" Hall and nephew Stephen Block.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, January 30, 2020. Interment will be in Lake View Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Sykesville American Legion Post #223, 7327 Slacks Road, Sykesville, MD 21784.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 27, 2020