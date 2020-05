Or Copy this URL to Share

On May 13th, 2020; Merle E. Heath, of Parkville; loving wife of the late Richard R. Heath; devoted mother of R. Mark Heath, Laurie Vonhagel and companion George Dutton; caring grandmother of Aaron B. Heath and wife Julie, Allison B. Heath and fiance Alastair; dear great-grandmother of Colin, Ella and Gianna; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.



