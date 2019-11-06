|
|
Merna B. Foard, age 91, of Jarrettsville, Maryland, passed away after a long illness on October 31, 2019. Her family was by her side. Born in Rocks, Maryland, Merna was the daughter of the late Milford Alexander and Willie Dean (Pruett) Badders and wife of the late James O. Foard Sr. Merna attended the Mt. Horeb one-room school house in her primary years. She graduated from Jarrettsville High School and then attended Eastern Nazarene College.
In 1949 she married her husband of 64 years, James O. Foard. She worked as a contracting officer at Aberdeen Proving Grounds until she retired in 1984, and then continued working in the family business, Foards Farm Store, into her seventies. She was a member of Jarrettsville United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Foard is survived by two sons, James O. Foard, Jr. and his wife Carolee, and William A. Foard and his wife Sue. Five grandchildren: Ben Foard, Emily Wojcik and her husband Daniel, Charlie Foard, Kelly Narciso and her husband Edgar, and Rob Foard and his wife Katie. Three great-grandchildren: Dylan Narciso, Maya Narciso, and Wesley Foard. She is also survived by her three brothers, Gene Badders and his wife Joann, Howard Badders and his wife Jeannie, Jim Badders and his wife Kathy, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband, James O. Foard, Sr., her grandson, Jeffrey Lee Foard, and her sister Helen Webb.
To the staff of Madonna Heritage Assisted Living, we would like to thank you for the loving care you gave Merna during her long illness. May God bless each one of you.
A service was held under the caring guidance of the family-owned and operated McComas Celebration of Life Center, Jarrettsville, Maryland on Monday, November 4 at 11 am. Interment will take place in William Watters U.M.C. Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ben Foard, Emily Foard, Edgar Narciso, Charlie Foard, Kelly Narciso and Rob Foard. Honorary pallbearers will be Dylan Narciso, Maya Narciso and Wesley Foard.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 6, 2019