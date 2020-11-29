Dr. Merrill I. Berman passed away peacefully on 11/26/2020. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Roslyn (Lazerov) Berman, a granddaughter Emma Rosenfeld, and parents Morris and Rose (Cheslock) Berman.
Dr. Berman was born November 10, 1936 in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a proud father and grandfather and an avid Baltimore Colts, Ravens, and Orioles fan. He was also a dedicated child psychiatrist. Dr. Berman published several articles that contributed greatly to his field and testified to his active and inquiring intellect. He received his Bachelor's Degree from the Johns Hopkins University in 1958 and his Medical Degree from the University of Maryland Medical School in 1962. He did his residency training in Adult and Child Psychiatry at the University of Maryland Medical School. He was also a proud alumnus of Baltimore City College in 1954.
Dr. Berman read every single one of the thousands of books in his library; he had a particular love for science fiction and science. He was passionate about social justice issues, and had a very dry sense of humor. He was also very proud of his military service: he served his active duty during the Viet Nam War as a psychiatrist in San Francisco and he was appointed Lieutenant Colonel, Medical Corps of the United States Air Force in 1983.
Dr. Berman was the Director of the Southwestern Community Mental Health Center in Baltimore County after his discharge from active duty and then the Director of Mental Health Services for children and adolescents in Montgomery County. From the late 1970's until his retirement, he was in private practice doing child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry first in Pikesville, and then in Towson. His practice was innovative and he was open to interdisciplinary collaboration, saying that he thought more like a psychologist than a psychiatrist. And though he said frequently that "the whole world is crazy," he believed deeply that everyone could get better. His patients knew that he cared and he communicated his optimism about human nature to them.
Dr. Berman is survived by his daughter Lisa (Mitch Rosenfeld) Berman, son Scott (Ilene) Berman, grandchildren Daniel Rosenfeld, Adam Rosenfeld, Noah Berman, Gili Berman and his sister Susan (Nate) Portney. He is survived by Manuel (Jeanie) Lazerov, 2 nieces, 1 nephew and lifelong friend Joseph Rivkin.
Due to Covid-19, a celebration of his life will take place on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory may be directed to support the Dr. Merrill I. Berman Endowed Fund for Child Psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University and mail to the Department of Psychiatry Office of Development, 550 North Broadway, Suite 916, Baltimore, MD 21205 or make a gift online https://secure.jhu.edu/form/psych
. Please indicate Fund name in the memo line.