Mervin H. Daneman, of Littlestown, Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away on Friday, November 6th, 2020 at the age of 77 surrounded by his devoted family. He is survived by beloved wife, Sharon Daneman, loving step-daughters, Melissa (Chris) Edgar and Sherry (Brian) Perrier, admired brother, Donald (Ingrid) Daneman, and adoring grandchildren, Alexander Edgar, Colin Perrier, Megan Perrier, and Cassidy Edgar. Merv was predeceased by his dear sister, Faye Garber, and cherished parents, Sylvia and Jacob Daneman.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157.



