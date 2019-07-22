|
Meyer Haransky, of Baltimore, MD, passed away on July 20, 2019 at the age of 100. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Haransky (nee Siegel), children, Brad Haransky (Vincent Long) and Barbara Haransky. Meyer was predeceased by his parents, Jennie and Harry Haransky, and siblings, David, Hyman, Abraham, and William Haransky, and Yetta Meister.
Funeral services and interment will be held at Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation N. Rogers Ave on Tuesday, July 23, at 11 am. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place S.W., Washington, DC 20024, the Jewish , or the veteran .
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 22, 2019