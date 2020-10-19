1/1
Meyer "Mickey" Scherr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Meyer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Meyer "Mickey" Scherr, 73, of Sparrows Point, MD passed away on Saturday, October 17th, 2020, He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Charlotte Scherr (nee Vogt); children, Samantha (Eric) Kieley, Mindy (Ray) Stiffler and Amanda (Fabien) Laurier; sister, Lisa Scherr, and her companion, Tom Sinor; sister-in-law, Peggy Scherr; brother-in-laws, Kurt Vogt, and his companion, Cheryl Wolff, Michael Vogt, and his fiancee Rebecca Johns, Steven (Kristy) Vogt and Edward Vogt, and his companion, Yori Ecolano; grandchildren, Paxton, Shayna, Julia, Darien, Jonathan and Maliau. He was predeceased by his brother, Dennis Scherr and parents, Sylvan and Lena Scherr.

Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215 or the Alzheimer's Association of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved