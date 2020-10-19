Meyer "Mickey" Scherr, 73, of Sparrows Point, MD passed away on Saturday, October 17th, 2020, He is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Charlotte Scherr (nee Vogt); children, Samantha (Eric) Kieley, Mindy (Ray) Stiffler and Amanda (Fabien) Laurier; sister, Lisa Scherr, and her companion, Tom Sinor; sister-in-law, Peggy Scherr; brother-in-laws, Kurt Vogt, and his companion, Cheryl Wolff, Michael Vogt, and his fiancee Rebecca Johns, Steven (Kristy) Vogt and Edward Vogt, and his companion, Yori Ecolano; grandchildren, Paxton, Shayna, Julia, Darien, Jonathan and Maliau. He was predeceased by his brother, Dennis Scherr and parents, Sylvan and Lena Scherr.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the American Diabetes Association
, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA, 22215 or the Alzheimer's Association
of Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093.