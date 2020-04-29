Home

Rev. Michael A. Hricko S.J.


1942 - 2020
Rev. Michael A. Hricko S.J. Notice
Hricko, Rev. Michael A., S.J., 77, died on April 24, 2020 in Bryn Mawr, PA. He was son of the late Michael Hricko and Helen Naglak. Survived by his sister-in-law, Ann Marie Hricko, and a large extended NE PA family, as well as his Jesuit family. Father served at Loyola Blakefield in Towson, MD, and in Philadelphia as a college admission counselor at the Prep, and later as parochial vicar at Old St. Joseph's Church. Prior to his final illness, he served as Minister of the Jesuit Community at St. Joseph's University. Private services. Interment at Wernersville, PA. Additional information at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 29, 2020
