Michael Anthony Springfield, 60, of Manchester and formerly of Joppa, MD left this world on March 19, 2020. He was predeceased by his parents George and Reva Jo and brothers George Jr., Randy Douglas, and Andy Wayne.
Michael was the much-loved father of Chyna Lewis and Wesley Greer; beloved brother of Dewinda Knauer, Timothy Springfield, and John Springfield; and adored uncle of 13 nieces and nephews and 16 great-nieces and great-nephews. He was also dog dad to Shadow and Jade.
Michael was a Navy Veteran and worked for the State of Maryland's Department of Natural Resources for many years. He loved to travel, especially to warm, beachy places, and was an avid collector of rare comic books and magazines.
Most of all, he loved his family. Michael cared about people in the purest way, loving them for who they were and because he wished the best for them, and was always there when someone needed him.
He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A private, family-only service will be held at his memorial site at Holly Hill Memorial Gardens in Middle River, MD. A celebration of his life will be planned at a later date. Arrangements by Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2020