Michael Allan Levitt passed away on July 4, 2020, at the age of 76. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dr. Sabrina Greenspun Levitt ("Bunny"); his son and best friend, Austin Levitt ("Ace"); his daughter Lacey Levitt; and sister, Linda Levitt. He was predeceased by his parents, Ada and Louis Levitt; siblings, Steven Levitt and Carol Levitt Harmon; and his canine pride and joy, Santana. He thanks the late Sidney Mossovitz and the late Sidney Newberger for fixing him up with his wife, and his mother-in-law Sharon Mossovitz for raising her.



Mike, as his friends and family call him, is known for his big heart and generosity: few dare pick up a dinner check before him, and he actively seeks to befriend and lift up those who are alone, forsaken, or less fortunate.



Mike's hobbies include drinking Coke slurpees, picking up schmutz off the floor, dipping lobster in butter, driving with his knees, playing and watching tennis, and striking up conversations with strangers as his party is leaving restaurants. In his younger years, his family had a hard time keeping him out of pool halls. He hates untied shoes and politicians who don't keep their words.



As a sports analyst, "Mike Lett" appeared on radio shows from Philadelphia to New Orleans and loved underdogs: teams that others underestimated but where he saw an edge that others didn't.



Mike makes up songs and nicknames for all of his loved ones and friends (e.g., "Chupacabra"). He learned to cook to the extent of putting popcorn in the microwave and has called electricians to change light bulbs.



Beating to his own drum and ever eccentric, Mike shows others how to be unashamedly themselves. In these hard moments, he wants everyone to remember: "Things are never as bad as they seem when they're bad, and never as good as they look when they're good."



Funeral services are private, and he will be buried as he lived: in a warm-up suit. Contributions in his memory may be made to Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Rd, Reisterstown, MD 21136.



