Michael Andrew Giacomazza, of Lutherville, passed away on June 11, 2020, at the age of 56. He is survived by his loving mother, Betty Sellman; Step-father, Alvin Sellman; and daughter, Alexandra Victoria Giacomazza. Michael was predeceased by his daughter, Meghan Therese Giacomazza; father, Andrew Giacomazza; and maternal grandparents, Ruth Ellen and John Surdi.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Make-A-Wish America, 4742 N. 24th Street, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Make-A-Wish America, 4742 N. 24th Street, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.