Michael Andrew Giacomazza, of Lutherville, passed away on June 11, 2020, at the age of 56. He is survived by his loving mother, Betty Sellman; Step-father, Alvin Sellman; and daughter, Alexandra Victoria Giacomazza. Michael was predeceased by his daughter, Meghan Therese Giacomazza; father, Andrew Giacomazza; and maternal grandparents, Ruth Ellen and John Surdi.Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to American Cancer Society , 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220 or Make-A-Wish America, 4742 N. 24th Street, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.