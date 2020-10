Michael L. Angelini, passed away at home on October 14, 2020. He was 56 years old.



A visitation will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington Street, Havre de Grace, MD. Where a funeral will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 A.M.



