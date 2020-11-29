On November 23, 2020, Michael Paul Angelos, beloved father of Finnegan Angelos and Zoë Angelos, devoted brother of Connie Angelos, loving uncle of Melina Tsakiris and her husband Marc, loving great uncle of Sava and Leo.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 10 AM at The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation, 24 W. Preston Street, Baltimore, Md. 21201. Interment Oak Lawn Cemetery.
The funeral service will be livestreamed at: https://annunciationbaltimore.org/Live-Stream
The family has requested memorial contributions in memory of Mr. Angelos to be sent to The Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Annunciation at: www.annunciationbaltimore.org
"In accordance with contact tracing during the pandemic, it is required that you register to attend the service. You may follow this link." https://forms.gle/4m84Nk99tVcoa82j6