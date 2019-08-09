Home

Zellman Mitchell Smith Funeral Home
123 S Washington Street
Havre de Grace, MD 21078
410-939-2882
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Post 47
501 St. John Street
Havre de Grace, MD
View Map
Michael Anthony Forton

Michael Anthony Forton Notice
Michael Anthony "Tony" Forton, 55, of Havre de Grace, MD passed away on August 2, 2019, at Harford Memorial Hospital. Michael was born in Bainbridge, MD, to the late Ronald Joseph Cason and Nellie Louise Clay.

Michael was the devoted husband of 27 years to Toni Bernardi Forton, loving step-father of Brittany Jennings (Dan Turner) of Havre de Grace, MD, Joshua Jennings of Havre de Grace, MD. He had 5 grandchildren that were his pride and joy, Hayden Jennings, Kyleigh Turner, Joshua Jennings, II, all of Havre de Grace, MD, Zairaney Jennings of Houston, MO, and Ella Jennings of Aberdeen, MD.

Michael's hobbies included walking, watching Westerns, and spending time with his grandchildren. In the words of his "Tatorbud", "He was the Best Poppy Ever".

Michael also leaves behind 6 sisters and 5 brothers: Arlene Erwin (Bill), of Hope, AR, Debbie VanDyke of Elkton, MD, Donna Troy and Maryann Baldwin of Havre de Grace, MD, Paula Leugers of Independence, KY, Michael Cason of Iverness, KY, Richard Forton, Francis Forton, Mark Forton, all of Havre de Grace, MD, and the late Brenda Cuffley. He is also survived by brother-in-law Frank Bernardi, Sister-in-law Frances Thomas, a life-long best friend, David Necessary, and lots of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2-4 PM, at American Legion Post 47, 501 St. John Street, Havre de Grace, MD. Pastor Ronald Turner will officiate.

Online condolences may be made at

www.zellmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 9, 2019
