It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Michael Anthony Gianotti, age 56. He was surrounded by those who loved him best and whom he loved best, his family. He is survived by his loving parents Fred and Phyllis Gianotti; beloved sister Kristin Ann Kraus and her husband Jim. In addition he leaves behind his four cherished daughters, Amber Nicole, Alyssa Michelle, Alexandra Leigh, and Amera Grace Gianotti; beloved grandson Jaden Michael. He is also survived by his loving nephews J.P. and Trevor Kraus, as well as many good friends and extended family.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 2-4pm and 6-9pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11am, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (Baltimore, MD). Interment services will be private. Those desiring may make a memorial donation in Michael's name to the Knights of Columbus, Cardinal Gibbons Council #2521, 4301 Klosterman Ave., Nottingham, MD 21236. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.