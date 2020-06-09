Michael Anthony Gianotti
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Michael Anthony Gianotti, age 56. He was surrounded by those who loved him best and whom he loved best, his family. He is survived by his loving parents Fred and Phyllis Gianotti; beloved sister Kristin Ann Kraus and her husband Jim. In addition he leaves behind his four cherished daughters, Amber Nicole, Alyssa Michelle, Alexandra Leigh, and Amera Grace Gianotti; beloved grandson Jaden Michael. He is also survived by his loving nephews J.P. and Trevor Kraus, as well as many good friends and extended family.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from 2-4pm and 6-9pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 11am, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (Baltimore, MD). Interment services will be private. Those desiring may make a memorial donation in Michael's name to the Knights of Columbus, Cardinal Gibbons Council #2521, 4301 Klosterman Ave., Nottingham, MD 21236. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
4102563600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved