Memorial service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Stella Maris Hospice Chapel
2300 Dulaney Valley Road
Timonium, MD
Michael B. Shutz Notice
Michael Bernard Shutz, age 75, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on October 14, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice in Towson. Born in Baltimore, Mr. Shutz retired after 42 years serving for the U.S. Army's Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense, and 22 years in the Army National Guard. He loved cars, playing golf with friends, and spending time with his family.

Mr. Shutz is survived by his wife of 52 years, Julie Shutz (Smoot), his sister Carol Anderson (Shutz), sons Mark Shutz, Stephen Shutz, his spouse Lauren Shutz, and granddaughter's Kate, Claire and Maggie Shutz.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, October 22nd at 10:30 AM at the Stella Maris Hospice Chapel, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093.

Memorial donations may be made to Stella Maris Hospice.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019
