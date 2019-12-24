Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church
1723 E. Fairmount Ave.
Baltimore, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MICHAEL STANKA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MICHAEL B. STANKA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MICHAEL B. STANKA Notice
On December 23, 2019 Michael Benjamin Stanka beloved husband of Katherine Ruth Stanka (nee Henderson); dear father of M. Alexander Stanka and Caroline R. Stanka; devoted brother of Judith A. Plaskowitz and Barbara H. S. Clark. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews.

Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Thursday, December 26th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Panikhida Service will be held at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 27th at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church 1723 E. Fairmount Ave. Baltimore, MD 21231. Interment in Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Elkridge MD. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, Govans Presbyterian Church or Iona Community, Iona Scotland. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MICHAEL's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -