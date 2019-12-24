|
|
On December 23, 2019 Michael Benjamin Stanka beloved husband of Katherine Ruth Stanka (nee Henderson); dear father of M. Alexander Stanka and Caroline R. Stanka; devoted brother of Judith A. Plaskowitz and Barbara H. S. Clark. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. 6500 York Rd., (at Overbrook) on Thursday, December 26th from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Panikhida Service will be held at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, December 27th at 10:00 AM at Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church 1723 E. Fairmount Ave. Baltimore, MD 21231. Interment in Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Cemetery, Elkridge MD. Please omit flowers. Memorials in his name may be made to Holy Trinity Russian Orthodox Church, Govans Presbyterian Church or Iona Community, Iona Scotland. www.mwfuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 24, 2019