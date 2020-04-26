|
|
Michael Kenneth Bailey passed, suddenly, at the age of 53 on March 3, 2020. Michael was born in Baltimore, Maryland and later became a resident of Oakland, California. He will be fondly remembered as a person with an adventurous spirit, a great love of the outdoors and an infectious personality. He served in the United States Marine Corps from May, 1985 to May 1993, participating in the first Iraq War. He dedicated more than twenty years of his life as a correctional officer for Santa Clara County, California Sheriff's Department. Michael was also majoring in psychology and philosophy at Laney College in Oakland, California. He leaves to mourn his daughter Anicia, father Michael Paul , stepmother Judy, sister Carole (Robert), stepbrother Kevin, uncles aunts and a host of treasured relatives and friends. Michael was predeceased by his mother Jacqueline Aminah Amatur-Rahdem. A memorial service, celebrating Michael's life will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 26, 2020