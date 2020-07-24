1/1
Michael Bedell
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Bedell of Chester, MD died Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. He was 60 years old.

Born on May 30,1960 in Augsburg, Germany, he was the son of Helga (Korner) Bedell and the late Ralph Bedell Jr. Mike was a graduate of Wilde Lake High School class of 1978. He attended college and would soon begin his career in roofing. Mike worked his way up to Service Manager at Tecta America Magco. His career with this company lasted over 30 years. He was widely known and respected throughout his industry, where his coworkers would describe his passion for people and service as contagious. He was truly a special person that touched everyone he encountered. His character, passion and willingness to love was engrained in him and as a result, he lifted many and carried them along with him during his career with Tecta.

He loved boating the Chesapeake and its tributaries. He was a gifted athlete throughout his life, especially playing baseball or softball, where he participated on many teams. He also enjoyed bicycling and watching sports. He wasn't just a 'sports fan', he was fan of all sports. He loved his family very much and especially enjoyed seeing his grandchildren.

He is survived by his fiancée, Michelle Hess, his mother Helga Bedell, his sister Barbara Bedell , his children Marcus Bedell (Mary Jane), Michael Bedell Jr (Mary) and Monica Vargas (Tico) and 9 grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD 21619. Private interment will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department 1610 Main Street Chester, MD 21619 or Save the Bay 6 Herndon Ave Annapolis, MD 21403.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home Pa
106 Shamrock Road
Chester, MD 21619
410-643-2226
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved