Michael Bedell of Chester, MD died Tuesday July 21, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, MD. He was 60 years old.



Born on May 30,1960 in Augsburg, Germany, he was the son of Helga (Korner) Bedell and the late Ralph Bedell Jr. Mike was a graduate of Wilde Lake High School class of 1978. He attended college and would soon begin his career in roofing. Mike worked his way up to Service Manager at Tecta America Magco. His career with this company lasted over 30 years. He was widely known and respected throughout his industry, where his coworkers would describe his passion for people and service as contagious. He was truly a special person that touched everyone he encountered. His character, passion and willingness to love was engrained in him and as a result, he lifted many and carried them along with him during his career with Tecta.



He loved boating the Chesapeake and its tributaries. He was a gifted athlete throughout his life, especially playing baseball or softball, where he participated on many teams. He also enjoyed bicycling and watching sports. He wasn't just a 'sports fan', he was fan of all sports. He loved his family very much and especially enjoyed seeing his grandchildren.



He is survived by his fiancée, Michelle Hess, his mother Helga Bedell, his sister Barbara Bedell , his children Marcus Bedell (Mary Jane), Michael Bedell Jr (Mary) and Monica Vargas (Tico) and 9 grandchildren.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 2PM to 4PM and 6PM to 8PM at the Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home 106 Shamrock Road Chester, MD 21619. Private interment will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to Kent Island Volunteer Fire Department 1610 Main Street Chester, MD 21619 or Save the Bay 6 Herndon Ave Annapolis, MD 21403.



