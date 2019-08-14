Home

Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
American Legion Post #17
415 Edgewood Rd.
Edgewood, MD
Michael Bedwell aka "Mike", 48, of Perryville Md passed away unexpectedly August 5th. He was the son of Grady Bedwell and the late Linda Bedwell. Survived by his step mom Pat Bedwell, daughter Siarrah Bedwell, sister Angel Baczeski & her husband Donald Baczeski, step brothers Shawn Fisher and his girlfriend Debbie Ewart, Doug Edwards, step sister Theresa Jordan and her husband Randy, Uncle Gilbert Bedwell and his wife Joann, Uncle Robert Bennett, Aunt's Theresa Rexrode, Nancy Warren, a close family friend that he considered his sister Carolyn Fox and her husband Patrick, many cousins, nieces and nephews. There will be Celebration of Life Service for Mike on Sun., Sept. 1, 2019 @ 2pm at the American Legion Post #17, 415 Edgewood Rd., Edgewood, MD 21040.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 14, 2019
